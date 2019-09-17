Three masked teens were killed in an apparent shootout with a homeowner in Rockdale County, Georgia early Monday morning.

A Georgia homeowner fatally shot three masked teens, at least one of whom was armed, during a failed robbery attempt early Monday, authorities said, NBC news reported.

The three boys, one 15 and the other two 16, were shot outside a home in Conyers, about 30 miles east of Atlanta, according to Rockdale County Sheriff's deputies.

Two of the boys died at a hospital while the third was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said. The teens, at least one of whom was armed, still had masks on when first responders arrived.

Rockdale County Sheriff Eric Levett said the incident could be a case of "stand your ground" defense "based on the preliminary (information) that we have learned so far."