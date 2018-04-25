Caravan of Migrants Reaches U.S.-Mexico Border

The president has repeatedly called the group a threat to national security. NBC 7's Alex Presha reports from San Ysidro. (Published 2 hours ago)

A group of migrants from Central America arrived in Tijuana Wednesday with hopes of seeking asylum from dangerous and violent conditions in their home countries.

The group is part of a larger caravan that started their journey for shelter in Mexico at the beginning of March.

The caravan has been described as “dangerous” by President Donald Trump and was mentioned as one of the reasons he asked for National Guard troops to be sent to the border region.

Last week, Telemundo 20 spoke with the first of hundreds who were expected to arrive at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The group was sleeping in tents and attending legal seminars given by volunteer attorneys from the U.S.

"We are not terrorists we all have a dream," Mauricio Magana said who is also from El Salvador.

Katherine Flores has traveled with the caravan from El Salvador with her toddler daughter. She told NBC News she wants to give her baby a better future.

“I came because of the gangs,” she told NBC News. “You cannot live in our country.”