Hurricanes can be extremely dangerous, with their high winds, heavy rain and storm surge. Here are some tips to make sure you and your family are safe when one threatens.

The Atlantic hurricane season begins June 1 and runs through Nov. 30. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration expects 10 to 16 named storms and, of those, five to nine could become hurricanes. Here are some tips for making sure you're financially prepared for the hurricane season, according to CNBC.

Check your homeowner's insurance policy's hurricane deductible, and make sure it's something you can afford. Decide if you flood insurance, and if you do, get it through the federal National Flood Insurance Program. But don't wait, because it will take 30 days to take effect.

Get all your important documents together, such as insurance policies, car titles, birth certificates and the like. Make sure they are safely stowed in a fire- and flood-proof lockbox or similar option, such as a safe deposit box at the bank. You can also give copies to a trusted family member or friend or store them in a secure place online.

If you are a renter instead of a homeowner, be sure you have renter's insurance to protect your belongings.

