Toddler Found Alone in Boat, Body Found Nearby

A man's body was found in Lake Granbury Friday evening, about 24 hours after a father and his young daughter launched a boat there.

Deputies say 36-year-old Oscar Monjaras Robledo launched his boat from the Granbury City Beach Boat Ramp at about 5 p.m. Thursday with his 3-year-old daughter.

At about 9 a.m. Friday, someone saw the boat near the shore and called police.

When officials arrived, they heard the father's phone ringing. That's when they found the toddler alone in the boat.

She told them her father went swimming. She was not hurt and is doing OK.

Just after 5:30 p.m. Friday, officials recovered Robledo's body approximately 60 feet from where the family's boat was found.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hood County Sheriff's Office at 817-579-3307.