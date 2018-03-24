Top Moments From 'March for Our Lives' Protests

In a historic groundswell of youth activism, hundreds of thousands of teenagers and their supporters rallied across the U.S. against gun violence Saturday, vowing to transform fear and grief into a "vote-them-out" movement and tougher laws against weapons and ammo.
They took to the streets of the nation's capital and such cities as Boston, New York, Chicago, Houston, Minneapolis, Phoenix, Los Angeles and Oakland, California, in the kind of numbers seen during the Vietnam era, sweeping up activists long frustrated by stalemate in the gun debate and bringing in lots of new, young voices.
Here are some of the top moments from the March for Our Lives demonstrations:
EMMA GONZALEZ'S MOMENT OF SILENCE
Majory Stoneman Douglas student Emma Gonzalez led a moment of silence to honor the 17 people killed at her high school during her speech in Washington, D.C.
PAUL McCARTNEY JOINS THE MARCH IN NYC
When asked why he was in the New York City rally, former Beatle Paul McCartney said one of his best friends was killed by gun violence near the scene of the march. John Lennon was killed outside his Manhattan apartment in 1980.
MLK'S GRANDDAUGHTER SHARES HER DREAM IN DC
Nine-year-old Yolanda Renee King told the crowd that she had a dream "that enough is enough," echoing the words of her grandfather, Martin Luther King, Jr. She said "this should be a gun-free world, period."
11-YEAR-OLD WALKOUT ORGANIZER: DON'T UNDERESTIMATE KIDS
Naomi Wadler helped lead her elementary school walkout on March 14 in Alexandria, Virginia. She spoke in Washington, D.C., about how kids "know what is right and wrong."
THE WORLD MARCHES WITH THE U.S.
France, Italy, Sweden, England and Canada all had marches in solidarity with the March for Our Lives demonstrations in the U.S.