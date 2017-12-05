Trump Cabinet Member Elaine Chao Recalls Her Own #MeToo Moment - NBC Southern California
Trump Cabinet Member Elaine Chao Recalls Her Own #MeToo Moment

Chao declined to identify the individual or offer specifics

    AP
    Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao speaks during an Air Traffic Control Reform Initiative event in the East Room at the White House, Monday, June 5, 2017, in Washington.

    U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao said Tuesday that "of course" she has her own "me too" story, referring to the hashtag women have used to voice their experiences with sexual harassment or assault.

    “I think that is a dirty little secret that a lot of women have had for a long time. Many of us — especially I think in the years past — have experienced it,” she said during a Politico Women Rule Summit. “But the environment was very different.”

    Chao declined to identify the individual or offer specifics, NBC News reported, noting that "the person is still here, still around."

    She advised women to move past incidents of harassment, but help others.

