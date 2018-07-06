The U.S. opened fire in a promised trade war against China Friday, raising tariffs on $34 billion worth of Chinese exports. China, in turn, raised tariffs on $34 billion in American imports, including soybeans, pork and electric cars. (Published 2 hours ago)

Generations of red-state farmers have braced for the impact of President Donald Trump's trade war, knowing Chinese tariffs aimed at the U.S. heartland could destroy their livelihood, NBC News reported.

"For some family farms, one season could be the death of them," said Matt Thiede, chief operating officer of Michigan produce packing company Heeren brothers. "You will see a serious change in the landscape and topography of agriculture in the U.S."

Yet many Midwestern farmers interviewed by NBC News are holding out hope that the president's trade tactics will bring a fair trade deal.

Indiana pig producer Nick DeKryger said hogs have "lost 20 bucks a head" since the trade dispute between the U.S. and China began, but he believes Trump will make sure his business survives the storm in the short term.