USS Constitution Makes Annual July Fourth Voyage

The USS Constitution, the world's oldest commissioned warship still afloat, made its traditional Fourth of July trip to Castle Island where it fired a 21-gun salute.

The USS Constitution left the Charlestown Navy Yard Wednesday morning for its annual Fourth of July voyage after sitting out the last several years.

The Constitution will then turn around and return to the Charlestown Navy Yard.

The event marks the ship's first holiday spectacle since returning to the water from its three-year restoration project.

Last year, the Constitution was in dry dock following the major overhaul - missing its annual July Fourth trip into Boston Harbor.

The annual July Fourth voyage is in honor of those who served, sacrificed and fought for our independence.

People will be able to tour The Constitution starting at 1 p.m. Wednesday.