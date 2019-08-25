Unsolved Child Killings in St. Louis Prompt Officials to Offer $100,000 in Rewards - NBC Southern California
Unsolved Child Killings in St. Louis Prompt Officials to Offer $100,000 in Rewards

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that Jurnee Thompson was the 12th child or teen to die in St. Louis since April

Published 2 hours ago

    yo_co - stock.adobe.com

    A string of unsolved child killings in St. Louis since April has prompted officials to offer a total of $100,000 in rewards leading to arrests in the cases, NBC News reports.

    The announcement came after 8-year-old Jurnee Thompson was fatally shot Friday night while she sat outside a restaurant with her family, said St. Louis Metropolitan Police Chief John W. Hayden Jr.

    Officials also are offering $25,000 rewards in the cases of Kayden Johnson, 2; Kennedi Powell, 3; and Eddie Hill, 8, Hayden said.

    The money, which was provided by private donors and totaled $100,000, would be available only until Sept. 1, officials said.

