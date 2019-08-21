'He's Just a Little Boy': Mom Pleads as Son Arrested for Shooting Threat

Amid a wave of arrests for threats of mass shootings, police in Florida released footage showing one mother’s reaction to her teenage son's being taken into custody.

The 15-year-old boy was arrested at his home Friday in Volusia County after allegedly writing online in a video game chat room, "I Dalton Barnhart vow to bring my fathers m15 to school and kill 7 people at a minimum," according to the county sheriff’s office, which posted a body-camera video of the arrest to its Facebook page on Monday.

The boy, who attends high school in Daytona Beach, was using a fake name in the threat and insisted to police that it was a joke, NBC News reported.

“Jokes or not, these types of comments are felonies under law,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook.

The boy's mother appears stunned and upset in the video, telling police, “But he’s just a little kid playing a video game.”