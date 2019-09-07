Virginia HBCU Offers Free Tuition to University of the Bahamas Students After Hurricane

Damaged houses and debris is seen on devastated Great Abaco Island on Sept. 6, 2019, in the Bahamas. Hurricane Dorian hit the island chain as a category 5 storm, battering them for two days before moving north.

Hampton University is offering one semester of free tuition, room and board to students at the University of the Bahamas-North displaced by Hurricane Dorian.

The historically black university in Hampton, Virginia, announced Thursday it made an agreement with the University of the Bahamas to allow displaced students to attend classes at Hampton for free in fall 2019.

Hurricane Dorian left entire neighborhoods in ruins on Grand Bahama and Abaco islands. The death toll is already in the dozens, with cleanup efforts continuing.

“I think this agreement is something that can be helpful to a great number of students and families, and is part of something I’ve tried to do my entire career – helping people to achieve and meet their goals,” Hampton University President Dr. William R. Harvey said in a statement.

Dr. Rodney Smith, the President of the University of the Bahamas, was once the Administrative Vice President and Chief Planning Officer at Hampton University.

Lawrency Rigby, the 2014-2015 student government president at Hampton University, said many Bahamians have attended the university over the years.

"Young Bahamians from Abaco and Grand Bahama who are looking for the tools to rebuild their lives and our home will find them at Hampton," said Rigby, who is from Nassau, New Providence.

Bahamian students will have the option of staying at Hampton University for regular tuition and fees after the conclusion of the fall semester.