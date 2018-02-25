Suspect in Custody After Fatal Double Stabbing at Boston-Area Library

A witness to the fatal double stabbing at the Winchester Public Library speaks with NBC10 Boston.

One person was killed Saturday after a double stabbing in a public library in Winchester, Massachusetts, police said.

The victim, a 22-year-old woman, has not been identified by police, and a man is in custody in connection with the stabbing.

Fire officials said the stabbing happened at the Winchester Public Library on Main Street around 10:30 a.m.

The second victim, identified only as a 77-year-old man, remains hospitalized. Police are saying the man suffered non-life-threatening injuries while attempting to help the woman.

The man taken into custody has been identified as Jeffrey Yao, 23, of Winchester. According to police, Yao stabbed both victims with a 10-inch hunting blade. He was previously known to police.

Both victims were transported to an area hospital, said police. The 77-year-old victim was treated for a stab wound to his arm. The 22-year-old victim suffered numerous stab wounds to her head and upper torso, police said. She subsequently died from her injuries.

Investigators said the female victim had been sitting at a table when the suspect allegedly approached her unprovoked and stabbed her multiple times. According to the police, she tried to make her way to the front lobby to escape. A number of patrons came to her aid, at which point the 77-year-old victim was also stabbed, police said.

Police are investigating possible motives for the attack.



Neighbors of the suspect immediately identified Yao after seeing his picture, telling reporters that he previously attempted to break into homes and cause damage to property.

Nicole Luongo, one of Yao's neighbors, said that people in the neighborhood had previously gone to police with concerns.

"We fear for our neighborhood," she said.

Luongo says knowing Yao is locked up eases her fears, but she wishes Saturday's events could have been prevented.

"I was afraid that he would come," she told NBC10 Boston, "I would sleep with a bat under my bed."

Yao is charged with murder and assault with attempt to murder. He is being held without bail pending his arraignment on Monday. It’s unclear if he has an attorney.

CORRECTION (Fab. 25, 9:41 a.m.): A previous headline stated the stabbing took place at "a Boston Public Library," which could be confused with the Boston Public Library system. The headline has been updated to reflect that the stabbing took place at a Boston-area library.