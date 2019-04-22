Woman Found Dead in Texas Home; Man Killed in Shootout

A man ordered to stay away from a Watauga home is dead after opening fire on police Monday from inside the residence. Police also found the woman who lived at the home dead inside. (Published Monday, April 22, 2019)

A man ordered to stay away from a Watauga, Texas home is dead after opening fire on police Monday from inside the residence. Police also found the woman who lived at the home dead, apparently of a homicide.

Watauga police said they were called to a home on the 6500 block of Wooddale Drive at about 10:30 a.m. Monday over a reported violation of a protective order.

It was there that officers confronted a man they said was not supposed to be there. According to police the man picked up a shotgun and exchanged fire with officers before he retreated inside.

SWAT officers arrived a short time later and entered the residence to find him dead from an apparent gunshot wound. Officers also found the body of a woman inside the home.

The identities of the man and woman and the relationship between them has not been confirmed.

Police said the woman's daughter is the one who called police to report the protective order violation. The daughter told police the man was sleeping inside her mother's residence.