Woman Playing Pokemon Go Gunned Down as She Witnessed Armed Robbery - NBC Southern California
Woman Playing Pokemon Go Gunned Down as She Witnessed Armed Robbery

Cayla Campos, 21, was shot as she and her boyfriend tried to drive away from a New Mexico park

Published 38 minutes ago

    Albuquerque Police Dept.
    Cayla Campos.

    Robbers gunned down a New Mexico woman, who had been playing Pokémon Go and accidentally stumbled into their armed heist in progress, Albuquerque police said Tuesday.

    NBC News reported that Cayla Campos, 21, and her boyfriend were in the midst of the virtual scavenger hunt near Bianchetti Park at 11:52 p.m. Saturday when they suddenly became witnesses to an armed robbery, officials said.

    "Cayla and other witnesses observed two individuals committing a robbery against unknown subject(s) who were seated in a vehicle" on Granite Avenue NE, according to an Albuquerque Police Department statement.

    "Cayla turned her car around to leave the area when multiple shots were fired into her vehicle. Cayla was struck by one of these rounds and her vehicle crashed into an occupied residence. Cayla died from her injuries.

