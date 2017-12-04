An altercation between University of Miami fan Bridget Freitas and a Miami-Dade cop at Hard Rock Stadium is going viral.

A woman who was punched by an officer as she was being carried out of a Miami Hurricanes game at Hard Rock Stadium last month in a drunken incident that was caught on camera will be serving 50 hours of community service and must attend an anger management course as part of a deal reached with prosecutors Monday.

Bridget Freitas, 30, will also pay a $100 fine plus prosecution costs and must write an apology letter to the officer who was involved in the Nov. 4 incident.

Freitas appeared at a brief court hearing Monday to accept the terms of the deal.

Video of the incident showed Freitas, a 30-year-old nurse, slap Miami-Dade Police Det. Douglas Ross as he and several officers tried to carry her out of the stands during the Hurricanes' win over Virginia Tech.

Ross reacted to the slap, hitting Freitas in the head with his right fist. According to the arrest report, Freitas had been arguing with other fans and was "using profanity in a loud, boisterous manner" when officers arrived.

She was charged with felony battery on a police officer and misdemeanor disorderly conduct but the battery charge was dropped and she was charged with resisting an officer with violence instead.

Last week, Ross was cleared of wrongdoing in the incident.