Woman Cries Over Ambulance Cost After Getting Leg Caught in Platform Gap - NBC Southern California
Woman Cries Over Ambulance Cost After Getting Leg Caught in Platform Gap

The victim reportedly begged people not to call an ambulance, despite her painful injury

By Mike Pescaro

Published 2 hours ago | Updated at 7:09 AM PDT on Jul 3, 2018

    WATCH: MBTA Orange Line Rescue

    Surveillance video shows a woman's leg being caught between an Orange Line train and an MBTA platform at Mass. Ave. Station. Warning: Video may be disturbing to some viewers.

    (Published Tuesday, July 3, 2018)

    Warning: The video above may be disturbing to some viewers.

    Transit police released surveillance footage from the moment a woman's leg became caught between an Orange Line train and an MBTA platform in Boston, badly injuring her.

    The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. Friday at the Massachusetts Avenue Station. The video released by the MBTA shows a group of passengers rushing to her aid and pushing the train away from the platform until she was free.

    The 45-year-old woman was taken to Boston Medical Center and is recovering. A police report said the severe laceration on the woman's leg left her bone exposed.

    Still, The Boston Globe reports, the victim begged people not to call an ambulance.

    "Do you know how much an ambulance costs?" she wept, according to the newspaper.

    After Globe reporter Maria Cramer tweeted about the incident, the New York Times editorial board penned a story entitled "This Tweet Captures the State of Health Care in America Today."

    MBTA officials told the Globe that the gap between the train and the platform was about five inches wide.

