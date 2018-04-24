Workers Dangle From Fla. Building After Scaffolding Collapses

Rescue crews worked to save the two men, who were hanging from the side of a building Tuesday morning.

Rescue crews responded after workers were left dangling on the side of a building after a scaffolding collapsed in Palmetto Bay Tuesday morning.

The incident happened at the Palmetto Bay Village Center at 18001 Old Cutler Road.

Footage showed two workers dangling from safety lines near the scaffolding, which was hanging off the side of the building about three floors above a landing.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue workers responded and helped one of the men to safety with the help of a ladder truck on the ground and firefighters on the roof.

Crews were able to lower the other man to safety a short time later.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.