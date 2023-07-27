Donald Trump

Trump faces additional charges in classified documents case in Florida; 3rd defendant added

The development comes after former President Donald Trump was previously indicted and pleaded not guilty in June

By Eric Tucker

Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump is facing additional charges in the Justice Department's classified documents investigation.

The additional allegations of obstruction and willful retention of national defense information were added to the indictment Thursday by Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith's team of prosecutors.

Trump is facing accusations that he and aides asked a staffer to delete camera footage at his Florida estate in an effort to obstruct the classified documents investigations.

A new defendant, Carlos De Oliveira, was also added to the case.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.
A judge released a redacted affidavit Friday, outlining the Justice Department’s probable cause for the Aug. 8 search of former President Trump’s residence at Mar-a-Lago.

Trump and valet Walt Nauta were charged last month in a 38-count indictment with conspiring to hide classified documents at his Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago, from government investigators who were demanding them back.

The records were taken by Trump to the Palm Beach complex after he left the White House in January 2021.

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

US-Mexico Border 43 mins ago

Biden administration ramps up deportations

bam margera 1 hour ago

‘Jackass' star Bam Margera to stand trial on assault charges in fight with brother, judge rules

Both men have pleaded not guilty.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Donald Trump
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us