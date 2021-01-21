A History of the Most Fascinating First Family Secret Service Code Names

What's in a code name? A lot of history, that's what.
For over 75 years, U.S. presidents and first families have taken part in a long-honored tradition of going by nicknames symbolic of their personalities or legacies. Dating back to the early decades of the 1900s, the Secret Service originally began using code names for security purposes during times when electronic communications weren't encrypted.
While still used today for purposes of brevity and clarity, the practice has become more symbolic with Presidents and members of their immediate families choosing code names that all start with the same letter but hold individual personal meanings to each person (though they rarely publicly explain their choices).
Former President Barack Obama's code name was Renegade while First Lady Michelle Obama went by Renaissance. Their daughters Sasha Obama and Malia Obama were Rosebud and Radiance respectively.
Former President Donald Trump went by Mogul, a nod to his businessman background, while first lady Melania Trump, a former model, chose Muse.
As for the country's newest President Joe Biden, who was inaugurated yesterday, Jan. 20 in Washington, D.C. during a star-studded ceremony, his Irish roots inspired his name Celtic while wife and current first lady Jill Biden goes by Capri.
Scroll through the photo gallery below to see some of the most fascinating and intriguing Secret Service code names held by many past presidents and their family members.
The Bidens
Joe Biden - Celtic
Jill Biden - Capri
The Trumps
Donald Trump – Mogul
Melania Trump – Muse
Donald Trump Jr. – Mountaineer
Ivanka Trump – Marvel
Eric Trump – Marksman
Jared Kushner - Mechanic
The Obamas
Barack Obama – Renegade
Michelle Obama – Renaissance
Malia Obama – Radiance
Sasha Obama – Rosebud
The George W. Bushes
George W. Bush – Tumbler, later Trailblazer
Laura Bush – Tempo
Barbara Bush – Turquoise
Jenna Bush – Twinkle
The George H. W. Bushes
George H. W. Bush – Timberwolf
Barbara Bush – Snowbank or Tranquility
Marvin Bush – Tuner
Neil Bush – Trapline
Jeb Bush – Tripper
Dorothy Bush – Tiller
The Reagans
Ronald Reagan – Rawhide
Nancy Reagan – Rainbow
Maureen Reagan – Rhyme, Rosebud
Michael Reagan – Riddler
Patti Davis – Ribbon
Ron Reagan – Reliant
Doria Reagan – Radiant
The Carters
Jimmy Carter – Lock Master or Deacon
Rosalynn Carter – Lotus Petal or Dancer
Amy Carter – Dynamo
Chip Carter – Diamond
Jack Carter – Derby
Jeff Carter – Deckhand
The Fords
Gerald Ford – Passkey or Pass Key
Betty Ford – Pinafore
Susan Ford – Panda
Michael Ford – Professor
Jack Ford – Packman
The Nixons
Richard Nixon – Searchlight
Pat Nixon – Starlight
Patricia Nixon Cox – Sugarfoot
Edward F. Cox – Seminole
Julie Nixon Eisenhower – Sunbonnet
The Johnsons
Lyndon Johnson – Volunteer
Lady Bird Johnson – Victoria
Lynda Bird Johnson – Velvet
Luci Baines Johnson – Venus
The Kennedys
John F. Kennedy – Lancer
Jacqueline Kennedy – Lace
Caroline Kennedy – Lyric
John F. Kennedy, Jr. – Lark
Rose Kennedy – Coppertone
Ethel Kennedy – Sundance
The Eisenhowers
Dwight Eisenhower – Scorecard or Providence
Mamie Eisenhower – Springtime
David Eisenhower – Sahara
The Trumans
Harry S. Truman – General or Supervise
Bess Truman – Sunnyside
The Roosevelts
Franklin D. Roosevelt
Eleanor Roosevelt – Rover