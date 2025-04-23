A timeline of Pope Francis' life

A timeline highlights the key moments from Pope Francis' life.

Pope Francis, born Jorge Mario Bergoglio, marked many firsts when he was elected as the 266th pontiff of the Roman Catholic Church. He was the first Latin American pope, first Jesuit pope and first pope to take the name Francis, after St. Francis of Assisi.

During his papacy, Pope Francis led multiple attempts at church reform and often advocated for migrant rights and the environment. In his last appearance before his passing at 88, he urged listeners, "I would like us to renew our hope that peace is possible."

See some of the key moments from Pope Francis' life in the timeline below.

