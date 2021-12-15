Bell Hooks

Acclaimed Author and Activist Bell Hooks Dies at 69

Her work includes some 40 books, many of which focused on topics of feminism and race

Author and cultural critic bell hooks
Karjean Levine/Getty Images

Acclaimed author and activist bell hooks died on Wednesday. She was 69.

Hooks, whose real name is Gloria Jean Watkins, was born on Sept. 25, 1952, in Hopkinsville, Kentucky. Her first published work, a book of poems titled "And There We Wept," was released in 1978. She went on to publish her first book "Ain’t I a Woman? Black Women and Feminism" in 1981.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Berea College in Kentucky, where hooks worked as a professor, said she died following an undisclosed illness.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

Bell HooksauthorobituaryactivistGloria Jean Watkins
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us