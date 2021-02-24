BOSTON

2 Killed in ‘Tragic' Construction Accident in Boston

The incident occurred around 8 a.m. in the city's Financial District

By Marc Fortier

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two people were killed in a construction accident in Boston's Financial District on Wednesday morning, official said.

Police said they were called to the area of 190 High St. around 8 a.m. for a report of two people who had been struck by a motor vehicle. Officials said two men were reportedly struck by a dump truck and fell into a trench.

Upon arrival, police said they located a construction site and then located the bodies of the two men in a trench. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

Economy 10 hours ago

Biden to Sign Order Seeking Domestic Fixes to Address US Reliance on Imports

Tiger Woods 6 hours ago

‘He Seemed Calm': First Deputy at Rollover Crash Scene Recounts His Conversation With Tiger Woods

The names of the two victims are not being released pending notification of family members.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

"This is a tragic incident," Boston police Superintendent-in-Chief Gregory Long said.

"It's a sad day," Mayor Marty Walsh added. "Just a really sad, sad incident on what started as a beautiful day today."

Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration are investigating the incident.

"Right now we don't know if this is a crime. We know this is a tragedy," Rollins said.

In a news conference about a construction incident, officials say two people were killed in Boston Wednesday morning.

Walsh said in a statement that the city is working with the district attorney, OSHA and other regulatory and safety agencies to determine the cause of the accident. In the meantime, he said the city immediately suspended Atlantic Coast Utilities' only other permitted worksite in Boston. The company will not be allowed to perform work in the city until the investigation is complete.

Aerial video from the scene showed a crane and emergency personnel centered around what looked like a dump truck.

Boston police said High Street between Oliver Street and the John F. Fitzgerald Surface Road was temporarily closed as a result of the rescue operation.

No further information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

BOSTONMassachusetts
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Black History Month NBCLX Travel & Adventure
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us