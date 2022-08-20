Actor Gary Busey Hit With Multiple Sex Offense Charges at NJ Hotel

Actor Gary Busey has been charged with multiple sexual offenses in connection with an incident at the annual Monster Mania Convention in New Jersey, police said.

Busey, 78, best known for playing the musician Buddy Holly in the 1978 film “The Buddy Holly Story,” was charged Friday with two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact, one count of attempted criminal sexual contact and one count of harassment, according to a press release from Cherry Hill police.

The charges stem from offenses at the annual Monster Mania Convention at the Doubletree Hotel on Aug. 12-14 in Cherry Hill, a Philadelphia suburb, police said.

Busey, who lives in Malibu, California, was scheduled as a featured guest for all three days of the event.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Police did not immediately respond to a message seeking details. It also wasn’t clear whether Busey has an attorney to comment on the charges, and a representative didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment Saturday.