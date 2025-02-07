Telemundo reporter Adan Manzano dies in New Orleans ahead of Super Bowl 59

A Louisiana woman with a history of "drugging men" and stealing their credit cards was arrested following the death of a TV reporter who was in New Orleans for the Super Bowl, police said Friday.

Hotel security footage showed Danette Colbert, who lives in nearby Slidell, with Kansas City Telemundo's Adan Manzano and entering his room at 4:35 a.m. on Wednesday, Kenner police chief Keith Conley told reporters.

Detectives say they got on Colbert's trail after they discovered that the credit card Manzano used to check into the Comfort Suites wasn't on his body or in the hotel room, according to Conley.

Colbert went on to use Manzano's credit card "at several stores in the New Orleans area," Kenner police said in a statement.

As of late Friday morning, Colbert has only been “charged with property crimes, including fraud and theft-related offenses" though "this investigation remains ongoing," according to the police statement.

Kenner police have yet to say how Manzano died.

"You asked if this was a homicide, I don't know where it's going to end up. We're going to let the evidence lead us to the end result and not speculate," Conley said.

"As soon as the coroner finishes with his findings and they will classify it as either homicide or whatever death the evidence leads him to and then these charges could be upgraded."

The suspect has an arrest record "that includes allegations of drugging men, theft of currency, fraudulent use of credit and debit cards, and other financial crimes," said Kenner police, which asked that "anyone who may recognize Danette Colbert and has any information regarding her involvement in these crimes to call" investigators.

Back in 2022 in Nevada, police said Colbert was "charged with introducing a substance, a foreign substance" into a victim, Conley said, "and the other one was in Jefferson Parish, I believe it was two years ago."

KGKC remembers Adan Manzano

KGKC confirmed Manzano's death on Thursday, highlighting his professionalism and contributions to the local sports community.

"We are saddened to share that Adan Manzano passed away yesterday in New Orleans," the station said in a news release. "We are cooperating with law enforcement as they investigate this tragic event."

KGKC described Manzano as a "true professional and rising star who exemplified excellence in his work." This was Manzano’s third-straight season covering the Super Bowl for the TV station.

"We will deeply miss Adan and his passion for sports, and the contributions he made to the local community," the TV station said. "Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences go out to his family and loved ones during this difficult time."

Manzano, originally from Mexico City, moved to Topeka, Kansas, in 2018 and has worked for the Telemundo affiliate station since 2021.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.