After Bob Saget's Death, a Plea From Experts: Err on the Side of Caution With Head Trauma

Bob Saget’s death — likely the result of a fall backward, according to a Florida medical examiner — is a reminder of how even brain trauma that seems unremarkable might merit medical attention, experts say.

Authorities concluded that the actor, who was found dead in a hotel room in January, hit the back of his head, “thought nothing of it and went to sleep,” his family announced Wednesday, adding that no drugs or alcohol were involved.

Joshua Stephany, chief medical examiner of Orange and Osceola counties, released his autopsy report on Saget Thursday afternoon in which he confirmed the family's statement and ruled Saget's death an accident.

With no witnesses to the hours leading up to his death, neurologists were unable to speculate on Saget’s medical situation. But they said the mindset that he found himself in is not rare: It’s common for people to minimize head injuries.

