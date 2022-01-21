AHL Forward Krystof Hrabik Suspended 30 Games for Racial Gesture

​San Jose Barracuda forward Krystof Hrabik has been suspended 30 games by the American Hockey League for making a racial gesture toward Tucson Roadrunners forward Boko Imama during their game on Jan. 12, the league announced on Friday.

In the AHL's statement, AHL president and chief executive officer Scott Howson condemned the actions made by Hrabik.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

“The AHL stands with Boko Imama,” Howson said. “It is unfair that any player should be subjected to comments or gestures based on their race; they should be judged only on their ability to perform as a player on the ice, as a teammate in the locker room and as a member of their community.”

The San Jose Barracuda, the AHL affiliate of the San Jose Sharks, released a statement of their own in conjunction with their NHL affiliate.

Statement from the San Jose Barracuda and San Jose Sharks Organizations pic.twitter.com/0lYaLuDbUl — San Jose Barracuda (@sjbarracuda) January 21, 2022

​Based on the length of the suspension, Hrabik will be eligible to return to action on April 3.

Neither Imama or the Roadrunners have made a statement in regards to the suspension to Hrabik.

This is not the first time Imama has been the target of racial epithets. In 2020, Bakersfield Condors defenseman Brandon Manning directed a racial slur towards the then-Ontario Reign forward. Manning was assessed a game misconduct, ejected from the contest and suspended for five games by the AHL.