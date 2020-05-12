Supreme Court

Aimee Stephens, Trans Woman at Center of Supreme Court Case, Dies at 59

Stephens was the first transgender person whose civil rights case was heard by the Supreme Court. The high court is set to decide on her case imminently

Aimee Stephens, the Detroit-area funeral home worker whose firing led to a Supreme Court case that could decide the employment rights of millions of transgender and gender-nonconforming people, died Tuesday, according to the American Civil Liberties Union, which was working on her case. She was 59.

Stephens had kidney disease for several years and required lengthy dialysis treatments. According to a GoFundMe set up last week to fundraise for her end-of-life costs, being fired from her job in 2013 contributed to “several years of lost income” that her family has been unable to recoup.

