Air Force sergeant found dead after going missing during training exercise in Arizona

A 33-year-old airman based in Arizona was found dead at Roosevelt Lake over the weekend, officials said, days after he was reported missing during a training exercise.

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kory Wade, a 33-year-old 48th Rescue Squadron medical logistics airman at the Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, was initially reported missing at around 2 p.m. local time (5p.m. ET) Wednesday during "training in preparation for supporting jump operations," the Air Force base said in a statement.

Wade's body was found days later on Saturday "following an exhaustive search at Roosevelt Lake," said Col. Scott Mills, 355th Wing commander.

"Sergeant Wade was a model Airman and consummate professional while assigned to the 48th Rescue Squadron and he will be deeply missed," Mills said. "Our thoughts are with Sergeant Wade’s family, friends and teammates during this difficult time ... Davis-Monthan Air Force Base leaders are postured to provide comfort and assistance to our community as we navigate this tragedy together.”

