entertainment news

Al Pacino Breaks Silence on Expecting Baby With Pregnant Girlfriend Noor Alfallah

Al Pacino, 83, said girlfriend Noor Alfallah's pregnancy is "very special" as he awaits the arrival of his fourth child.

By Angie Orellana Hernandez

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Fatherhood is an offer Al Pacino won't refuse.

The "Godfather" star shared his feelings about expecting his first baby with girlfriend Noor Alfallah at 83 years old, making him a father to four children.

"It's very special," Pacino said in a video published by the Daily Mail June 6. "It always has been. I've got many kids. But this is really special coming at this time."

Pacino's rep confirmed Alfallah's pregnancy, which is eight months along, to E! News on May 30.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.
Hollywood is full of famous dads, including some that have welcomed their little ones over the age of 60. Access Hollywood is taking a look at some A-list fathers you need to know more about, from Al Pacino to Robert De Niro and more!

Pacino and Alfallah, 29, sparked romance rumors back in April 2022 when they were spotted leaving the Felix Restaurant in Venice, Calif. together. Prior to dating Pacino, Alfallah was in a relationship with Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger for a year before they split in 2018.

As for Pacino, the "Scarface" actor is also father to Julie Pacino, 33, with ex Jan Tarrant, as well as Anton Pacino, 22, and Olivia Pacino, 22, with ex Beverly D'Angelo.

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

Department of Justice 2 mins ago

Dozens of Secret Service agents have been subpoenaed or appeared before grand jury in Trump docs probe

Mexico 2 hours ago

8 workers at Mexican drug cartel call center targeting Americans found dead

Photos: Famous Dads Who Had Babies Later in Life

Pacino isn't the only celebrating his new fatherhood journey. His "The Irishman" co-star Robert De Niro, who welcomed his seventh child in May, sent his well-wishes to his longtime friend.

"He's a few years older than me," De Niro, 79, said during the June 1 episode of Today. "God bless him. Very happy for him."

And when it comes to being a father, Pacino gives it his all.

"I'm responsible to them," he told The New Yorker in 2014. "I'm a part of their life. When I'm not, it's upsetting to me and to them. So that's part of the gestalt. And I get a lot from it. It takes you out of yourself."

Copyright E! Online

This article tagged under:

entertainment newsAl Pacino
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us