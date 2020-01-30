Paighton Houston

Ala. Woman Found Buried in Shallow Grave Died of Accidental Overdose, Coroner Says

The body of Paighton Houston, 29, was found buried behind a home in Hueytown, near Birmingham, on Jan. 3

Birmingham Police Department

Paighton Houston, an Alabama woman who was reported to have texted her family saying she might be in trouble around the time she disappeared in December, died of an accidental drug overdose, the Jefferson County Coroner's Office said Thursday.

The body of Houston, 29, was found buried behind a home in Hueytown, near Birmingham, on Jan. 3. She had been reported missing on Dec. 21 and was last seen leaving a Birmingham bar with two other people, apparently willingly, police said.

Fredrick Hampton, 50, who authorities said was with Houston on Dec. 20 and disposed of her body, was charged with abuse of a corpse. He was arrested in the Cleveland area Wednesday by U.S. Marshals and other members of a regional law enforcement task force. He has not been charged with her death.

Hampton was in custody in Ohio pending extradition to Alabama, the Marshals Service said. He was also wanted in Alabama for sex offender registration violations, a sheriff's official said.

