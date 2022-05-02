Alabama

Alabama Public Health Worker Killed by Pack of Dogs While Investigating Another Attack

The dog's owner has been charged with manslaughter and is being held without bail, public records show

WAFF

An employee of the Alabama Department of Public Health was killed by a pack of dogs in the northwestern part of the state last week as she was responding to a report about another attack involving the same dogs earlier in the week, the Franklin County Sheriff's Office said Friday on Facebook.

Deputies responding to a report of a suspicious vehicle in a rural area outside Red Bay, near the Mississippi line, found the body of Jacqueline Summer Beard inside, according to the Facebook post. AL.com reported that Beard was a 58-year-old environmental supervisor and a longtime employee of the Public Health Department.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Beard is believed to have been trying to contact the dog's owner — whom the sheriff's office identified as Brandy Dowdy, 39 — when the dogs killed her, the sheriff's office said.

Dowdy was charged with manslaughter and is being held without bail, public records show.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

Russia-Ukraine Crisis Feb 22

Updates: Ukraine War Refugees Top 5.5M; Civilians Evacuated From Mariupol

Twitter 34 mins ago

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell Tries to Return to Twitter, Gets Banned Again

This article tagged under:

Alabama
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us