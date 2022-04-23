Drug Bust

Alameda County Task Force Seizes $4.2M Worth of Fentanyl in Massive Drug Bust

By NBC Bay Area staff

Detectives in the East Bay say they recently seized a $4.2 million haul of illicit fentanyl in Oakland and Hayward, according to the Alameda County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff's detectives along with their partners from the county Narcotics Task Force recovered 42,000 grams of fentanyl they said was headed for the streets of the Bay Area, sheriff's officials said.

The task force made multiple arrests in what sheriff's spokesman Sgt. Ray Kelly said was a months-long investigation. He did not specify how many people were arrested or identify any of the suspects.

The massive bust included locations in Oakland and Hayward, but the sheriff's office did not disclose specific addresses for either place.

The Alameda County Narcotics Task Force includes officers from multiple police departments, the sheriff's office, the California Highway Patrol, the county Probation Department and the county District Attorney's Office.

