Alleged Crypto Launderer Goes Viral After People Discover Her Rap Videos

Heather Morgan’s social media accounts have become as much of a spectacle as her alleged heist

AP Photo/Elizabeth Williams

A woman behind what the Department of Justice called its "largest financial seizure ever" has captured the attention of the internet — but not because she allegedly tried to launder billions in stolen bitcoin.

Heather Morgan and her husband, Ilya Lichtenstein, were arrested Tuesday for allegedly conspiring to launder billions of dollars worth of bitcoin stolen during a 2016 hack targeting the virtual cryptocurrency exchange Bitfinex, the DOJ said.

It didn’t take long after news broke of Morgan’s arrest for people to find her sizable online footprint. Morgan has since gone viral for her extensive social media presence, including her rap songs on YouTube and Spotify and her articles for Forbes.

Now, Morgan’s online presence has become as much of a spectacle as her alleged heist.

bitcoin Feb 8

NYC Couple Charged With Alleged $4.5 Billion Scheme to Launder Stolen Bitcoin

US: News Feb 8

Feds Seize $3.6 Billion in Bitcoin Stolen From Bitfinex Hack

Read the full story at NBCNews.com

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Winter Olympics Super Bowl LVI Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us