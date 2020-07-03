Hushpuppi

Alleged Email Scammer Who Flaunted Wealth on Instagram to Face Charges

Ramon Olorunwa Abbas routinely posted about luxury cars, private jets and globe-trotting with celebrities to his 2.4 million followers

@hushpuppi / via U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of California

A Nigerian man charged with conspiring to launder a fortune from email scams, and who showed off his wealth to 2.4 million Instagram followers, has arrived in the U.S. to face charges, prosecutors said Friday.

Ramon Olorunwa Abbas, or “Hushpuppi” on Instagram and Snapchat, made an initial court appearance in Chicago after arriving with the FBI from the United Arab Emirates, where he had been living, prosecutors said in a statement. He is expected to be transferred to Los Angeles to face charges pending there in the coming weeks, they said.

Abbas allegedly conspired with others to launder hundreds of millions of dollars in scams targeting a law firm, a bank and an English Premier League soccer club, according to a criminal complaint filed last month in federal court.

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

Donald Trump 16 hours ago

Virus Updates: Surgeon General Pressed on Mixed Messages; MLB Cancels All-Star Game

Donald Trump 17 hours ago

Trump Readies Fiery Speech for Mount Rushmore July Fourth

Messages sent to his Instagram and Snapchat accounts seeking comment Friday were not immediately returned. It was not immediately clear if he had a lawyer representing him.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

HushpuppiInstagram
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World NBCLX Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send Us Your Photos and Videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us