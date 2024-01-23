Alligator

Alligator submerged in frozen pond pokes snout through ice. Here's why

They survive the icy conditions by going into a state of brumation

By Holley Ford

NBC Universal, Inc.

How are alligators surviving the bitterly cold weather in Texas?

An alligator was seen in a recent TikTok video poking its nose through the ice of a frozen pond at Gator Country, a wildlife rescue center in Beaumont, Texas.

Yes, the gator is still very much alive. They survive the icy conditions by going into a state of brumation. Think of it as the hibernation equivalent for cold-blooded reptiles.

"We all know what alligators do during the summer and spring, but what do they do in the winter and how do they survive?" Gator Country owner Gary Saurage said in the video.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Gators push their noses above the ice so they can continue to breathe even when the water freezes.

"That animal is in full hibernation right there," Saurage said. "His heart is beating three beats per minute. Folks, that's amazing. That's how alligators survive in the ice."

NBC DFW Meteorologist Samantha Davies said the temps were in the 30s and 40s last week in Beaumont.

This article tagged under:

Alligator
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us