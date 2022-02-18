amazon prime

Amazon Prime Gets Pricier Today For New Customers

Current subscribers will see the new price in late March

By Chatwan Mongkol

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

The price of Amazon Prime goes up today for new subscribers to $139 annually or $14.99 monthly, after the online retail giant announced the price hike earlier this month.

The price hike is the first since 2018, increasing from $119 a year and $12.99 a month.

For current members, the same increased price will take effect on their next renewal dates after March 25.

Amazon officials said earlier this month that the company decided to increase the price because of the “expansion of Prime member benefits,” rising wages and transportation costs.

The announcement came after the company spent billions of dollars on video and music content for its streaming services. 

Taking a page from the playbook of companies like Amazon, Kayuh Bicycles & Cafe’s owner Henry Sam is looking toward the future and is building a mobile repair shop to deliver directly to customers in the Philadelphia area.
Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

amazon primeInflationprice hikes
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Winter Olympics Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us