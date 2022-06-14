Amber Alert Issued in Baja California for Missing Baby; San Diego Mom Killed in Tijuana

Mexican authorities have sent out an Amber Alert in Baja California, Mexico, hoping to find a 7-month-old baby from San Diego whose mother’s body was found in a car across the border.

The baby, Valentina Sabean, has been missing since April 17 when she, with her mother and father, crossed the border into Tijuana. The body of her mother, Racquel Sabean, was found in Tijuana in the back of her mother’s car on May 31.

Authorities in Tijuana on Tuesday said they responded to a report of an abandoned vehicle with a foul odor, only to find a body in a state of decomposition wrapped in a white blanket.

“Probably the father is the suspect. We need to find him so he could take us to find the baby,” said Baja’s Attorney General Ricardo Carpio.

He also said Tijuana authorities are working “together with great cooperation and coordination with American authorities in this case.”

Deanna Gilbert was Raqcuel’s shipmate between 2000 and 2002 on the USS Blue Ridge stationed in Japan.

“She needs that military honor funeral; she needs her baby home in the United States where she belongs. She’s a United States citizen, a U.S. veteran. She needs to come home, they both do.”

Gilbert says the women on the ship were very close and always had each other’s backs. They are working through social media to get the word out in the U.S. about their friend’s missing child.

“This little baby is 7 months old. She doesn’t have a voice and Racquel doesn’t have a voice either, obviously. We're her voice and I would hope someone would do that for me."