Airlines

American Airlines flight from New York to Delhi lands safely in Rome after reported security issue

A spokesman with Leonardo da Vinci Airport did not give the reason for the change in flight plans over the Caspian Sea.

By The Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

An American Airlines flight from New York to New Delhi, India, landed safely in Rome on Sunday after it was diverted due to a security issue, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The FAA did not elaborate on what the security issue was, but said it was reported by crew aboard American Airlines Flight 292. American Airlines did not return multiple messages seeking comment.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

Air travel Feb 19

What's the key to surviving a plane crash? Skilled crew, strong seats and wings that detach

Airlines Feb 19

Delta offering $30,000 to passengers who were on plane that crash-landed in Toronto

Air travel Feb 17

Are plane crashes on the rise? What to know about the recent incidents

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

An American Airlines flight en route from New York to New Delhi turned around over the Caspian Sea on Sunday and landed in Rome, a spokesman with the Leonardo da Vinci International Airport said.

The spokesman, Francesco Garibaldi did not give the reason for the change in flight plans. He said security checks would be performed as soon as the 199 passengers on board, plus the crew, leave the plane.

An Associated Press reporter filmed two fighter jets flying over the airport shortly before the unscheduled landing. Fire trucks were visible on the landing strip on one side of the plane after it landed.

The airport continues to operate normally, the spokesman said.

Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

AirlinesAir travel
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us