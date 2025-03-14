Air travel

American Airlines plane catches fire at Denver airport gate

Passengers were evacuated on slides and no injuries have been reported.

By NBC Staff and The Associated Press

An American Airlines Airbus A321-231 aircraft
Kevin Carter/Getty Images

An American Airlines plane caught fire while sitting at a gate at Denver International Airport on Thursday, prompting slides to be deployed so passengers could evacuate quickly.

An American Airlines official confirmed that the flight had taken off from Colorado Springs and diverted to Denver after takeoff. Dallas Fort Worth International Airport was the flight's planned destination.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

“After landing safely and taxiing to the gate at Denver International Airport (DEN), American Airlines Flight 1006 experienced an engine-related issue. The 172 customers and six crew members deplaned and are being relocated to the terminal. We thank our crew members, DEN team and first responders for their quick and decisive action with the safety of everyone on board and on the ground as the priority,” an airport spokesperson told NBC News

No injuries were reported, and firefighters put out the blaze by the evening, the spokesperson said.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.
Here's what you need to know about why flying through unstable air can create safety hazards that affect airline passengers and crews.
Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Air travel
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us