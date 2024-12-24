Air travel

American Airlines resumes operations after earlier grounding flights on Christmas Eve

Tuesday is expected to be one of the busiest travel days of the holiday season, with millions taking to the skies.

By Kelly Whitney

American Airlines
American Airlines resumed operations just about 8 a.m. ET Tuesday after earlier grounding all flights across the country due to a technical issue, impacting travelers on one of the busiest travel days of the year.

The exact nature of the technical problem and what systems it may have impacted was not immediately disclosed.

An advisory issued by the Federal Aviation Administration showed the company issued a request for a full ground stop of its flights. The stop lasted for a little more than an hour before the airline said it was beginning to board flights again.

"A technical issue is affecting American flights this morning. Our teams are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible, and we apologize to our customers for the inconvenience," the company said in a statement upon issuing the ground stop.

The Transportation Security Administration expects to screen 40 million passengers over the holidays and through January 2, according to The Associated Press.

