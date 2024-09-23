South Africa

American hiker found dead on South Africa's Table Mountain

The woman has been identified as a 20-year-old student from North Carolina named Brook Cheuvront

By Mogomotsi Magome | The Associated Press

File - A general view of Devil’s Peak (L) and Table Mountain (R) in Cape Town, South Africa on April 4, 2024.
WIKUS DE WET/AFP via Getty Images

An American woman who went missing while on a hike on Table Mountain in Cape Town, South Africa has died and her body has been recovered, authorities said on Monday.

The woman has been identified as a 20-year-old student from North Carolina named Brook Cheuvront.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Cheuvront was reported missing on Saturday after a tracking app she was using stopped updating and friends could not reach her, said SANParks spokesman JP Louw.

The management of SANParks, which manages Table Mountain and other national parks, said the cause of death was still unclear and an inquest into her death has been opened.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

An initial search was conducted by rangers, wilderness search and rescue members, and trail runners until late Saturday evening when it was no longer practical to continue, said Louw. An aircraft joined the search the next day and helped to locate the body.

South African authorities have urged people to avoid hiking on their own, suggesting it be done in groups of at least four people.

Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

South Africa
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us