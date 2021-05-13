mideast conflict

American, United and Delta Suspend Flights to Israel As Violence Flares

Israeli airstrikes hit Gaza, and Palestinian militants in Gaza fired rockets at targets in Israel, including the main airport in Tel Aviv

By The Associated Press

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

The largest U.S. airlines have suspended flights to Israel amid rising violence in the conflict between Israel and Palestinians.

Israeli airstrikes hit Gaza, and Palestinian militants in Gaza fired rockets at targets in Israel, including the main airport in Tel Aviv.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

United Airlines canceled flights from Chicago, Newark and San Francisco through Saturday. A spokeswoman said United will let customers booked on Tel Aviv flights through May 25 change their itineraries without paying a higher fare.

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

Liz Cheney 3 hours ago

TODAY Exclusive: Liz Cheney Says ‘Bring It on' to Potential Trump-Backed Challenger

Joe Biden 4 hours ago

DHS Grants Jones Act Waiver, Easing Fuel Supply Strain After Pipeline Hack

American Airlines canceled its daily flight from New York to Tel Aviv on Wednesday and Thursday and offered to put passengers on flights at later dates, according to an airline spokesman. Delta canceled flights from New York to Tel Aviv through Thursday.

Company representatives said the airlines were monitoring the situation for when they might resume the flights.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

mideast conflictIsraelAmerican AirlinesdeltaUNITED AIRLINES
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us