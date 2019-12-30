Americans Are Flocking to These 10 Cities Where Jobs Are Plentiful

If you’re looking for the perfect place to find a job, start a business or grow your salary, consider one of America’s thriving “boomtowns”: cities where rapid economic growth is creating jobs and attracting new residents.

Financial advice website SmartAsset analyzed data for the 500 largest U.S. cities to determine the top “boomtowns” in the country. The site considered seven metrics in its ranking: population change, unemployment rate, number of jobs created, GDP growth rate, business growth rate, housing growth and change in household income.

To compile the list, SmartAsset used data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2014 and 2018 1-year American Community Surveys, the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau’s County Business Patterns Survey.

Southern cities dominated the ranking, including several places in Texas and South Carolina. Although all of the locations on the list are considered “boomtowns,” SmartAsset found that a few places are growing at a quicker clip than others. In Greeley, Colorado, the population grew twice as fast as the average of the rest of the cities in the study. New Braunfels, Texas, added 41% more housing units between 2014 and 2018, allowing the population to increase by 30%. And Round Rock, Texas, increased its number of businesses by more than 20%.

Below, check out the top 10 cities where both populations and salaries are rising and jobs are plentiful.

10. Round Rock, Texas

Population change 2014-2018: 14.52%

Housing growth 2014-2018: 18.57%

Household income growth 2014-2018: 13.96%

9. North Charleston, South Carolina

Population change 2014-2018: 10.41%

Housing growth 2014-2018: 9.36%

Household income growth 2014-2018: 21.71%

8. Charleston, South Carolina

Population change 2014-2018: 7.91%

Housing growth 2014-2018: 11.51%

Household income growth 2014-2018: 25.13%

7. Denver, Colorado

Population change 2014-2018: 7.93%

Housing growth 2014-2018: 10.71%

Household income growth 2014-2018: 24.46%

6. New Braunfels, Texas

Population change 2014-2018: 30.21%

Housing growth 2014-2018: 41.47%

Household income growth 2014-2018: 16.6%

5. Greeley, Colorado

Population change 2014-2018: 8.88%

Housing growth 2014-2018: 14.63%

Household income growth 2014-2018: 18.81%

4. Miami, Florida

Population change 2014-2018: 9.43%

Housing growth 2014-2018: 10.11%

Household income growth 2014-2018: 31.02%

3. Mount Pleasant, South Carolina

Population change 2014-2018: 14.85%

Housing growth 2014-2018: 16.28%

Household income growth 2014-2018: 23.94%

2. Denton, Texas

Population change 2014-2018: 8.08%

Housing growth 2014-2018: 13.42%

Household income growth 2014-2018: 36.21%

1. Longmont, Colorado

Population change 2014-2018: 6.43%

Housing growth 2014-2018: 17.61%

Household income growth 2014-2018: 29.16%

This story first appeared on CNBC.com

More from CNBC:

Why retiring at 65 could be a thing of the past

How to save money and get your tech in order

Here are Wall Street's favorite stocks for 2020