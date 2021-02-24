Americans Are Identifying as LGBTQ More Than Ever, Poll Finds

An estimated 5.6% of Americans identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender or queer, according to a new Gallup report. That’s up from 4.5% in 2017, the last year polling on the issue was conducted by the organization, NBC News reports.
Of those surveyed who identified as LGBTQ, 54.6% identified as bisexual, 24.5% as gay, 11.7% as lesbians, 11.3% as transgender and 3.3% said they used another term to describe their identity (i.e. queer or same-gender loving). The total exceeds 100% because respondents were able to choose more than one category.
The results were based on more than 15,000 interviews conducted with adults 18 and older throughout 2020.
U.S. & World
News from around the country and around the globe
Younger Americans are increasingly likely to consider themselves part of the LGBTQ community: Nearly 16% of Generation Z, those 18 to 23 in 2020, consider themselves something other than heterosexual. That compares to just 2% of Americans 56 and older.
Read the full story on NBCNews.com