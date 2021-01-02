Americans Flocked to Buy Life Insurance, Prepare Wills and Trusts Last Year

"People were probably feeling invincible, but Covid made people realize that we're all mortal," said the president of a nonprofit raising awareness about life insurance

Nipitphon Na Chiangmai / EyeEm | EyeEm | Getty Images

More Americans turned their attention to life insurance, wills and trusts last year as the coronavirus pandemic made the reality of death unavoidable, NBC News reports.

The number of life insurance applications from people under age 44 increased by more than 7 percent in 2020, according to the MIB Group, a data sharing service for insurance companies, which tracks life insurance applications.

Life insurance applications for the age group had been mostly down over the last several years, so "for that young age group to be up that much is very impressive," said Andrea Caruso, MIB's chief operating officer. "That's a pretty significant climb."

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

Donald Trump 6 hours ago

More GOP Lawmakers Enlist in Trump Effort to Undo Biden Win

Nancy Pelosi 18 hours ago

McConnell, Pelosi Homes Vandalized After $2,000 Relief Fails

While several factors contributed to the spike, experts pointed to the pandemic and the insurance awareness it brought on.

"People are looking at mortality like they've never looked at it before, especially that younger age group," said Faisa Stafford, president of the nonprofit Life Happens, which promotes awareness about life insurance. "People were probably feeling invincible, but Covid made people realize that we're all mortal."

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us