amtrak

3 Killed When Amtrak Train From Chicago Derails in Montana

Photos posted on social media showed multiple rail cars tipped over.

Three people were killed and a unknown number of injuries were reported Saturday when an Amtrak train that originated in Chicago derailed in north central Montana on the way its final destination in Seattle, local law enforcement said.

Five cars on Empire Builder Train 7/27 derailed at approximately 5 p.m., near the town of Joplin, an Amtrak spokesperson said. A total 147 passengers and 13 crew members were on board.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

At least three deaths were reported, according to the Liberty County Sheriff's Department in Montana.

Information about the number of those hurt and the severity of injuries wasn't immediately available.

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

Mexico 13 hours ago

Haitians Heading to US Change Plans, Ready to Wait in Mexico

Democrats 5 hours ago

Panel OKs Dems' $3.5T Bill, Crunch Time for Biden Agenda

Amtrak was working with local authorities to transport the injured and safely evacuate the remaining passengers, officials said.

Photos posted on social media showed multiple rail cars tipped over.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

This article tagged under:

amtrakamtrak chicagoamtrak derailmentamtrak train
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Clear The Shelters PAWSitively Good Awards NBCLX
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us