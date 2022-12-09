animals

Parents Spring Into Action as Coyote, Raccoon Target Children in Two Terrifying Attacks

“I heard her screaming and crying," said the father of a toddler attacked by a coyote in her Los Angeles neighborhood.

By Steven Romo, NBC News

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Two terrifying animal attacks were caught on camera with children screaming for help after coming in contact with aggressive animals right outside their homes.

In Los Angeles, a 2-year-old girl was attacked by a coyote on Dec. 2 outside the family's Woodland Hills home.

The father of a toddler who was attacked by a coyote in Woodland Hills says officials are looking for DNA samples to track down and trap the animal. As seen on air on Dec. 3, 2022.

“I heard her screaming and crying and I thought she fell down and I saw the coyote was there,” said Ariel Eliyahuo, the toddler’s father. 

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The family's doorbell camera filmed the attack as the coyote approached her and knocked her to the ground. 

In Connecticut, a raccoon attacked a 5-year-old girl, clinging onto the child before her mother rushed out to help.

See the full story from NBC News.

California Coyote Attack

Woodland Hills Dec 2

Toddler Attacked by Coyote Outside Woodland Hills Home

Woodland Hills Dec 3

Residents in Woodland Hills Were Warned Before Coyote Bit Toddler

wildlife 23 hours ago

LA Residents Weigh in on a Wildlife Ordinance

This article tagged under:

animalsCaliforniaConnecticut
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us