Two terrifying animal attacks were caught on camera with children screaming for help after coming in contact with aggressive animals right outside their homes.

In Los Angeles, a 2-year-old girl was attacked by a coyote on Dec. 2 outside the family's Woodland Hills home.

The father of a toddler who was attacked by a coyote in Woodland Hills says officials are looking for DNA samples to track down and trap the animal. As seen on air on Dec. 3, 2022.

“I heard her screaming and crying and I thought she fell down and I saw the coyote was there,” said Ariel Eliyahuo, the toddler’s father.

The family's doorbell camera filmed the attack as the coyote approached her and knocked her to the ground.

In Connecticut, a raccoon attacked a 5-year-old girl, clinging onto the child before her mother rushed out to help.

