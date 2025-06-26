Fashion

Anna Wintour steps down at American Vogue after 37 years 

Wintour took over as editor-in-chief of the fashion magazine in 1988 before being named Condé Nast's global chief content officer five years ago, a role she will remain in.

Anna Wintour is stepping down as editor-in-chief of American Vogue after 37 years at the top of the monthly fashion magazine.

Wintour told staffers in a meeting Wednesday, June 25, NBC News confirmed through a Vogue company spokesperson.

She will remain chief content officer for Condé Nast and global editorial director at Vogue.

Former editor-in-chief Grace Mirabella stepped down in 1988, giving way to Wintour to make sweeping changes in Vogue's aesthetics, brand and coverage.

Israeli model Michaela Bercu was featured in Wintour's cover at Vogue, wearing a haute couture Christian Lacroix jacket with a beaded cross and Guess jeans. The cover, unlike anything the magazine had done, changed the brand’s history.

This is a developing story.

