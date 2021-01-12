Cancer

Another Record Decline Reported in US Cancer Death Rate

The overall cancer death rate has been falling since 1991

By Mike Stobbe

39048703canc_20010809_00178.jpg
Getty Images

Researchers on Tuesday reported another record one-year decline in the U.S. cancer death rate, a drop they attribute to success against lung cancer.

The overall cancer death rate has been falling since 1991. From 2017 to 2018, it fell 2.4%, according to an American Cancer Society report, topping the record 2.2% drop reported the year before.

Lung cancer accounted for almost half of the overall decline in cancer deaths in the past five years, the society reported.

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

Donald Trump 11 hours ago

House Races to Oust Trump as He Says Effort Angers Nation

Donald Trump 11 hours ago

Latest Updates: House Republicans Katko, Cheney Support Impeachment

Most lung cancer cases are tied to smoking, and decades of declining smoking rates have led to falling rates of lung cancer illnesses and deaths. But experts say the drop in deaths has been accelerated by refinements in surgery, better diagnostic scanning, more precise use of radiation and the impact of newer drugs.

“Both men and women who are diagnosed with lung cancer are surviving longer and that’s really fantastic news,” said Dr. Deborah Schrag, chief of population sciences at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, in a statement.

Cancer remains the country’s second leading cause of death, after heart disease. An estimated 1.9 million new U.S. cancer cases will be diagnosed this year. Nearly 609,000 Americans will die from cancer, the society estimates.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Cancer
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us