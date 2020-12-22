Technology

Apple Targets 2024 Rollout of Its Own Electric Vehicle: Report

iPhone maker seeks to compete with Tesla and Google's Waymo using its own battery tech

By Stephen Ellison

11-6-2013-tim-cook-apple-generic
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Apple is making a bold move into the electric car market, with a 2024 target date for producing a passenger e-vehicle using its own battery technology, according to a report Monday from Reuters, citing people familiar with the program.

The Cupertino-based iPhone maker would be in direct competition with Palo Alto-based electric vehicle pioneer Tesla and Google's Waymo if and when its vehicle hits the market.

Apple launched its e-vehicle efforts, know as Project Titan, back in 2014 but hit a number of barriers that ultimately led to layoffs or reassignments of nearly 400 workers on the project in 2019.

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

coronavirus 11 hours ago

Virus Updates: Fauci, Azar Get Moderna Shot; 2020 Deadliest Year in US History

coronavirus 23 hours ago

Everything You Need to Know About the Second Round of COVID Stimulus Checks

Apple says its battery technology would cost less and have a longer range than those on the market, another person familiar with the battery design told Reuters.

The report boosted the stocks of two companies that make lidar sensors, a core component for self-driving cars that allows their computers to take a 3D image of the world around them. Velodyne stock rose nearly 23% on Monday, and Luminar rose more than 27%, according to CNBC.

Apple stock was up nearly 4% during midday trading Tuesday.

This article tagged under:

TechnologyApple
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us